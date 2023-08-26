Niners Faithful brush off Lance trade, look forward to exciting season

SANTA CLARA -- The Trey Lance trade did not come as a big shocker to fans attending the final 49ers preseason game at Levi's Stadium Friday evening but many were surprised that Lance is going to a rival.

"Got traded to Cowboys," said 49ers fan Rogel Esguerra. "Obviously, (the trade) isn't of equal value but I think the Niners got what they could for him and he's in a better place."

"I'm looking forward to playing Dallas now. I really am. It's going to be exciting," said Lou Macugay.

"I wish the best for him. I can't hate," Frank Garcia said.

Many fans said they learned about the trade as they made their way to the Chargers-49ers game at Levi's Stadium Friday. They said now that the quarterback controversy and distraction is over, they can focus on the season.

"It's Super Bowl or bust," said superfan Abel Rueda.

KPIX met with Rueda, one the founders of the 408 Faithfuls club, at his house as he prepared for an afternoon of tailgating. He spoke about the upcoming season and his two passions, the 49ers and lowriders.

"I spend a lot of time into my lowriders and a lot of time into my Niners. So, both worlds -- cars and sports -- football and, kind of, combined them together and made a car club out of it. Made everything red and gold, just like the Niners," Rueda said.

He spent 12 years rebuilding his 1962 Chevrolet Impala convertible and named it North Star. He finished the car last year and he has a plan.

"I envisioned this car going down San Francisco if that's where they're going to do the Super Bowl parade," Rueda said.

Rueda is not alone. Many fans believe this is The Year, given the amount of talent on the team.

"I just want the Niners to get the Super Bowl," said Evan Esguerra, age 10.

"We're going to take the division. We're going to the take the NFC championship and, hopefully, get that sixth ring -- 'quest for 6,'" said fan Michael Leyva.