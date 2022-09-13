Watch CBS News
Nightly lane closures on Highway 17 to continue for another night

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Lane closures on state Highway 17 that began Monday night will continue overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, with travel in both directions reduced to one lane with expected delays of 10 minutes for travelers.

The California Highway Patrol will be assisting with traffic control for the closures, scheduled from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. on the northbound lanes and starting an hour later for the southbound lanes from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

The lane closures will permit crews to perform striping and paving work as construction continues to progress at the Laurel Curve wildlife undercrossing, according to Caltrans.

