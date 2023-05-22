NFL awards Super Bowl LX to Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA -- Super Bowl LX is coming to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in 2026, according to an announcement from the National Football League, which would come 10 years after the stadium was the site for Super Bowl 50.

The NFL made the announcement Monday following the spring league meeting in Minneapolis.

"The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. "We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer."

A fan holds up a ticket to Super Bowl 50 outside Levi's Stadium on Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Super Bowl 50 generated nearly $250 million for the region's economy in 2016, according to a study by Sportsimpacts.

Super Bowl LX would be the first of two world-renowned sporting events to be held at Levi's Stadium, which is also hosting FIFA men's World Cup matches later in 2026.

It would be the third Super Bowl hosted in the Bay Area, with the first coming in January 1985 when the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium. Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium saw the Denver broncos beat the Carolina Panthers.

The next Super Bowl, SB LVIII, will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders.