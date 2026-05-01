3 suspects arrested in Newark child predator sting

Three men were arrested after multiple Bay Area law enforcement agencies targeted child predators in a sting operation in Newark this week, police said Friday.

The Newark Police Department said in a press release that it conducted the operation on Tuesday to identify people seeking to exploit minors online. The suspects were arrested after communicating online with an undercover officer posing as a minor and traveling to Newark meet for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual activity, police said.

The suspects arrested were identified as 63-year-old Jin Wang of Fremont, 48-year-old Anish Nishchal Dutt of San Leandro, 31-year-old Martin Benjamin Capati of Mountain View.

Newark police said the department collaborated with the police departments of Fremont, Menlo Park, and Union City, as well as the Southern Alameda County Major Crimes Task Force and Northern California Regional Intelligence Center.

The department urged anyone with information related to the incidents or other potential cases involving child exploitation to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Warren at matt.warren@newarkca.gov or by phone at 510-578-4960.