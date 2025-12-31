Showers likely on New Year's Eve in Bay Area, Monterey Bay as 2026 begins with storms

Showers are likely for New Year's Eve celebrations in the Bay Area and Central Coast, as a wet weather pattern is expected to take hold for the first few days of 2026.

According to the National Weather Service, showers and light rain began falling on the Central Coast Wednesday morning, which are expected to spread northward over the course of the day. The light rain is expected to continue into the final hours of the year.

In its Wednesday morning forecast discussion, forecasters urged New Year's revelers to be prepared.

"In the Bay Area a rain jacket or umbrella should do just fine in the steady light rain and gentle wind expected up till midnight," the agency said, noting that rain is likely to be heavier on the Central Coast.

Organizers of the annual New Year's fireworks show along San Francisco's Embarcadero told CBS News Bay Area they had prepared weeks in advance for the possibility of wet weather.

On New Year's Day, the Weather Service said scattered showers are possible, with the Central Coast possibly seeing thunderstorms.

Forecasters said Friday is expected to be the wettest and windiest day of the week, as an atmospheric river is set to take shape. Winds from the south are likely to gust into the 50 mph range along the coast and higher terrain ahead of the passage of the cold front.

Wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with forecasters projecting a half-inch to an inch of rain from Saturday through Monday. Another low-pressure system and cold front could arrive next Monday or Tuesday.

The wet weather comes as low-lying areas of the Bay Area and Monterey Bay are under a Coastal Flood Advisory due to the King Tides. The advisory, which went into effect Wednesday morning, continues through 2 p.m. on Sunday.