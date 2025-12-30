Bay Area Spare the Air alert, wood burning ban issued for New Year's Day 2026

Officials with the Bay Area Air District announced a Winter Spare the air Alert and a ban on wood burning is in effect for New Year's Day 2026.

In a statement Tuesday, the agency said it issued the alert over concerns about elevated pollution levels from personal fireworks and residential wood burning. Despite rain being in the forecast, officials said the wet weather is not expected to be sufficient to disperse pollution.

"Both fireworks and wood smoke contribute to unhealthy air, especially in neighborhoods where fine particles can accumulate," the agency said.

During the alert, Bay Area residents and businesses are not allowed to use wood fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices. Natural gas, propane or electric fireplaces are allowed.

The Air District offers exemptions for homes without permanently installed heating, where wood stoves or fireplaces are the only source of heat. Anyone whose sole source of heat is a wood-burning device must use a device that is EPA-certified or a pellet-fueled device registered with the district.

First-time violators of the wood burning ban will be encouraged to take a wood smoke awareness course or receive a $100 ticket. A second violation is $500, with the ticket amount increasing for subsequent violations.

Officials said the upcoming winter Spare the Air alert is the third of the season. The district had previously issued a wood burning ban on Thanksgiving.

Wood smoke complaints can be filed by calling 1-877-4NO-BURN (1-877-466-2876) or on the Spare the Air website.