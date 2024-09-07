New real estate laws let Napa family provide their son independence

NAPA -- With encouragement from new state laws, many people are finding creative ways to add housing to their existing properties. These so-called accessory dwelling units -- ADUs -- are adding to the housing stock and, in Napa, a family is using one to help their developmentally challenged son gain his independence.

At age 5, Jacob Kuchta was diagnosed with autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and ADHD but when he graduated from high school, his parents Todd and Gabrielle realized something had to change.

"We knew we had to do something with him," Todd said. "We had to put him somewhere because, you know, no matter what deficiencies or difficulties a child has, they still want independence."

Jacob found his independence 30 feet away in his parents' backyard. A new pre-manufactured ADU was installed on the property in December and Jacob, at age 26, now has a place where he can play video games as loud and as long as he wants.

"This is a home run hitting contest. I've always been good at it.," Jacob said, as he concentrated intently on the MLB "The Show" game.

As a baseball fanatic, Jacob's bedroom is A's themed, with a few pictures of LeBron James thrown in. His living room is decorated for his other favorite team, the Philadelphia Phillies. The unit has a full bath and kitchen but, most importantly, it is a private space that even Jacob said he was a little scared about to begin with.

"But then I like it now," he said. "I got my own house. It feels different. I can have everything I need -- like space. And, like, what to watch on TV."

"When we put it in, Jacob said 'Well, maybe I'll move into it next year.' Because it was a big change," Gabrielle recalled. "And then we had a lot of friends over for a house-warming party for him and he moved in that night and hasn't looked back."

The ADU cost about $250,000 with about a quarter of that covered by a forgiveable loan from Napa County. With Jacob now living as an independent adult, he qualifies for state disability and other assistance programs. Todd said building the new house actually ended up costing less than an apartment for Jacob.

"When your apartment costs are twenty-five hundred and on, you say, 'Well, this is really, for a homeowner, a cheaper alternative.'"

More important than the economics is what the new house is doing to help Jacob reach a new level of maturity.

"In order for them to reach their full potential they have to be able to show their independence," Todd explained. "They need to be able to get out and the only way you can do it in Jacob's case was to actually live outside the house. It's not that far away -- it's 30 feet! -- but it's his own place."

"We have a long way to go!" Gabrielle laughed. "But he is doing a lot more now because he's got his own space. If he wants a nice home, he has to work to keep it nice and so that has enabled him to mature to a level that he wasn't able to do within our home."

Jacob moved into the new house in January and his parents say it has been good for everyone. They say that this year, for the first time since he was born, they were able to leave him alone while they took an overnight vacation.

"Not in my backyard" is one of the reasons the Bay Area has a housing crisis but one family in Napa has discovered it may be the perfect place for kids to find some freedom, while still keeping them close to home.