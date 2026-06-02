New nonstop flight from San Francisco airport to Israel will launch in October

An Israeli airline announced Monday a new nonstop route to San Francisco as part of what it says is an initiative to meet demand from the business and tech community.

El Al's San Francisco route is set to begin operations on Oct. 25, 2026, and will offer three weekly 15-hour flights on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The outbound flight number from Israel will be LY49, as a nod to the San Francisco 49ers, the airline said in a press release.

Ticket sales opened Monday for the new flights on El Al.

Founded in 1948, EL AL is the national airline of Israel and operates more than 50 weekly non-stop flights between the US and Israel. The new route is part of an expansion initiative by the airline, which includes the addition of eleven new destinations worldwide.

El Al said, during the upcoming winter season, it plans to operate 45 weekly flights to its six destinations in the United States: New York, Miami, Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

The new route is designed to meet what EL AL says it identified as a growing demand from the business and tech community and the Israeli community in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"San Francisco is one of the world's most important centers for technology, innovation and business, with a large and influential Israeli community," said Shlomi Zafrani, EL AL's vice president of commerce and sales.

The Israeli airline is working in partnership with Delta Air Lines so customers can make North American connections — and earn points from both providers. Tickets start at $1,299 for a round-trip Economy Class fare, which includes baggage and seat selection.