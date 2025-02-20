Nevada bank-robbery suspects arrested in connection with South Bay attempted kidnapping

A pair of bank-robbery suspects from Henderson, Nevada, who were already in custody have been charged in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a bank employee in San Jose last November, according to police.

San Jose attempted kidnapping and bank robbery suspects Denzel Jones (left) and Trashauna Outlaw (right). San Jose Police Department

The San Jose Police Department issued a press release regarding the arrests of the two suspects in connection with the crime allegedly committed shortly before 10 p.m. on November 17, 2024. According to the release, officers responded to a San Jose home after two unknown suspects who claimed to be federal agents approached the adult female victim, who works at a local bank, and told her she was under arrested for unknown crimes.

Suspicious of the suspects -- a man and a woman -- and their intentions, the victim refused to comply and contacted police. The suspects fled prior to police arrival. Police detectives began an investigation and identified the suspects as Henderson, Nevada residents Denzel Jones and Trashauna Outlaw, both 21 years of age. The investigation determined that the suspects planned to kidnap her to commit a bank robbery.

Police obtained arrest warrants for the two suspects and learned they were currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center in the city of Las Vegas for multiple unrelated bank robberies committed in the state of Nevada. Once they are extradited back to the Bay Area, the two suspects will be be booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted kidnapping, impersonating a federal agent, and invasion of privacy via electronic tracking.

Anyone with information about the case or any similar cases is asked to contact Detective Martinez #4533 of the San José Police Department Assaults Unit via email: 4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

Individuals can also submit anonymous crime tips by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.