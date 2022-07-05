UPDATE: Evacuations ordered near fast-moving wildfire burning in Cordelia
CORDELIA -- A fast-moving wildfire was burning in Cordelia Tuesday afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for people in the area.
Cal Fire said it was assisting local agencies with the incident name the Nelson Fire near Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road, originally reported at around 11:30 a.m. By noon, the fire had reached four alarms.
The Solano County Office of Emergency Services said a mandatory evacuation order was in effect for all residents on Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road between Link Road and Thomasson Lane, including Romania Road.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
