UPDATE: Evacuations ordered near fast-moving wildfire burning in Cordelia

CORDELIA -- A fast-moving wildfire was burning in Cordelia Tuesday afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for people in the area.

Cal Fire said it was assisting local agencies with the incident name the Nelson Fire near Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road, originally reported at around 11:30 a.m. By noon, the fire had reached four alarms.

#NelsonFire - CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is assisting local agencies at a vegetation fire near Thomasson Ln / Cordelia RD, Cordelia. This is not a CAL FIRE incident at this time.

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/mGNUfQLGI1 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 5, 2022

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services said a mandatory evacuation order was in effect for all residents on Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road between Link Road and Thomasson Lane, including Romania Road.

Evacuation ORDER due to wildfire for all residents from 2490 Cordelia Rd east to Thomasson Ln including all residents on Thomasson Ln. Leave now the area is closed to public access. Map: https://t.co/H3fWgzmJGn More info, https://t.co/UrVUWdLgZD #NelsonFire — Alert Solano (@AlertSolano) July 5, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.