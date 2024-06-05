NASA drone project aims to change how firefighters combat wildfires

Researchers at NASA Ames Research Center are using their advanced aviation technology to help Bay Area communities stay safe from devastating wildfires.

As the weather gets drier and temperatures get hotter, many are bracing for a potentially active wildfire season.

"It's very personal for me," said Kathryn Chapman, NASA Ames Research Aerospace Engineer. "I grew up in California, and in my lifetime, I've seen the effects of these fires really impact people I care about. I've seen lots of family members have to evacuate or sometimes pack up the car and get ready to head out myself because the fire was moving closer."

That experience motivates Chapman's work at NASA, helping firefighters battle monstrous wildfires using drones.

"Right now, I'm taking you over to the mobile kit that's used to visualize airspace," said Chapman. "It was developed in a previous NASA project, and we're using it today to look at the airspace and provide a picture of what's going on right now."

The U.S. Forest Service is currently using drones to identify, monitor, and capture thermal images of specific wildfires in real time. But soon, Chapman's work will help first responders use drones for so much more.

"While we're doing operations, we have an audible signal in case an aircraft comes in too close," said Jonas Jonsson, NASA ACERO Demonstration Lead.

NASA's Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations or ACERO is creating air traffic control software for first responders in their wildfire coordination and operations, improving communication and situational awareness for both drones and aircraft in emergency airspace.

The ultimate goal is to fight wildfires with actual drone fire hawk-style helicopters 24/7 at night and in heavy smoke where it was once unsafe for aircraft to fly before.

"Ultimately, it's incredibly important to me to be involved in projects like this that are having a real influence on things that are close to me and close to where I live," said Chapman.

For Chapman, her work is extremely rewarding, knowing her research will one day soon save homes and lives.

NASA's first ACERO demo drone flight with firefighters will take place fall or spring 2024.