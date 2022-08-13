Napa Valley Town and Country Fair returns with large crowds after 2-year COVID hiatus

NAPA -- As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drops many of the COVID restrictions, there are signs that life is almost back to normal. The Napa Valley Town and Country Fair makes its return after it took a two-year break due to the pandemic.

On Friday, fair-goers enjoyed the rides, the food, and the entertainment. Big name bands and local youth both rocked the stage as they showed off their musical talents.

"It's fun to have life happening again," said Napa resident Megan Birchard.

While there were endless things to enjoy, it's the interaction that many missed the most.

"COVID did a lot to a lot to the people so it's nice to have things going on in the community and have people get together," said Napa resident Lucas Birchard.

"Feels good. I love it. I love interacting," said fair attendee Crystal Krieder. "So it's good to get out and see people,"

"We're excited to have a gathering place again where people are able to come and see their neighbors," said Napa Valley Expo CEP Corey Oakley. "A place people can come and celebrate with their kids."

Oakley says they brought all of the traditional fair items back but also new exhibits to attract a larger crowd. The fair had an incredible turnout on opening night and is expecting the crowd to continue throughout the weekend.

"There's just an air of excitement. I don't think we saw that in 2019," said Oakley. "We took things for granted. Now I think we're more appreciative of things around us and so the fair brings that out in people."

