Napa Salvation Army discovers rare gold coin in one of its red kettles

NAPA – The Napa Salvation Army struck gold on Saturday, discovering a rare gold coin worth thousands of dollars in one of its red kettles.

A one-ounce South African Krugerrand gold coin was found in a kettle that volunteers from Kiwanis of Greater Napa were operating at a local grocery store, helping contribute to the season of giving.

"We are incredibly grateful for this generous and thoughtful donation," said Captain Larry Carmichael, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army of Napa. "It's a reminder of the power of community and the incredible impact one person can make. Every donation, large or small, helps us change lives."

Krugerrand are prized for their purity and value, with the one-ounce coin worth thousands of dollars, the Salvation Army said.

Every year the Red Kettle Campaign helps the Salvation Army of Napa serve more than 40,000 meals, provides culinary training and helps families stay warm and housed during the cold months.

All donations stay local and can be made in person and online.