Napa massage therapist arrested after 2 alleged sexual assaults

A masseuse in the North Bay was arrested following the alleged sexual assaults of two customers at a massage parlor over the weekend, authorities said.

According to the Napa Police Department, officers received a report around 9:30 p.m. about a rape that occurred earlier in the day. The victim went to the Herbal Health Massage on Jefferson Street.

Police said the male masseuse sexually assaulted the victim, who pushed the suspect away. The suspect ran out of the room and the victim got dressed and left the business.

Around 3:15 p.m. the following day, Napa police were called to the massage parlor, following another report of a masseuse that had inappropriately touched a female victim.

The second victim told police she was receiving a massage from a male masseuse when she was assaulted. Following the incident she contacted police.

Investigators went to the massage parlor and located the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Liangfu Zheng of Napa. Police said both victims identified Zheng as the suspect.

Zheng was arrested and booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on suspicion of rape of an unconscious person, sexual battery involving an unconscious person and assault with intent to commit rape.

Additional details about the incidents were not immediately available.

Jail records show Zheng remains in custody on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Tyler Olson at tolson@cityofnapa.org.