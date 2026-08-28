Jury acquits man of murder in fentanyl death of San Francisco Bay Area teen

A San Francisco Bay Area man has been found not guilty of murder but was convicted of other charges in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a teenager.

According to the Napa County District Attorney's Office, a jury acquitted 25-year-old Alan Jazeel Martinez of Santa Rosa of murder and involuntary manslaughter charges, following a three-and-a-half-week trial. The jury found Martinez guilty of two counts of felony selling fentanyl to a minor, two counts of felony possession of fentanyl for sale and two counts of felony transportation of fentanyl for sale.

Martinez and another man faced murder charges following the death of Monica Flores, a 17-year-old who was found dead in her Napa home on May 25, 2022. At the time, the DA's office said it was the first time an alleged supplier was charged with murder in connection with a fentanyl-related death.

"The jury had an extraordinarily difficult task, and we respect its role in our justice system. Monica was a 17-year-old who should have had her whole life ahead of her. Our thoughts remain with Monica's friends and family," said Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur, one of the prosecutors in the case.

Deputy District Attorney Katie Gross added, "Although we are disappointed that the jury did not find Martinez guilty of murder, we are grateful for the jury's careful consideration of this case and respect its decision. The convictions for selling fentanyl to a minor and possessing and transporting fentanyl for sale are significant, and we hope they provide at least some measure of accountability for conduct that contributed to a devastating loss."

After the trial, prosecutors presented evidence on the aggravated factors and special allegations in the case. The court found true the special allegation that Martinez had a prior strike conviction, according to the DA's office.

Luis Fajardo Melgoza, who was also charged with murder in the case, pleaded no contest to second degree murder in 2024, according to court records. A third defendant, Erika Garcia Chavez, pleaded no contest in 2024 to charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and conspiracy.

Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on September 28.