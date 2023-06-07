Murder charges filed against 2 men accused of supplying Napa teen who overdosed with fentanyl

NAPA -- Murder charges have been filed in Napa County for two men accused of selling fentanyl to a teenager who overdosed and died, the District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Alan Jazeel Martinez, 22, and Luis Fajardo Melgoza, 20, are charged with murder and the sale of a controlled substance to a minor, transportation for the sale of a controlled substance, possession for sale of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a crime, and child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Both men are suspected of selling a fentanyl-laced pill to 17-year-old Monica Flores two times in May 2022. Flores was found dead in the bedroom of her Napa home by members of her family on May 25, prosecutors said.

"This marks the first time in Napa County law enforcement history that the Napa DA has charged a supplier of fentanyl with murder in connection with a fentanyl-related death," said the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors added several aggravated factors to the charges that take into account the vulnerability of the victim, including violence, cruelty, viciousness, callousness, inducing others to participate in a crime, inducing a minor to commit a crime, and using planning, sophistication and professionalism in the committing of the alleged crimes.

Martinez and Melgoza will be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon and are being held in jail without bail, prosecutors said.

A third defendant in the case, Erika Garcia Chavez, 23, is being charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and possession for the sale of a controlled substance.