Murder conviction in brutal 2014 San Francisco domestic violence slaying

SAN FRANCISCO -- After waiting an agonizing eight years, Mary Atchison's family and friends have finally gotten some closure after her former boyfriend was convicted of her 2014 domestic violence slaying.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Thursday that after eight years in custody, 56-year-old Jules Sibilio was found guilty of second-degree murder after a jury trial.

Evidence in the case revealed that Sibilio killed Atchison in the home they shared in Bernal Heights after years of verbal, emotional and physical abuse. She was found dead at the age of 42 with 57 distinct blunt force injuries when medics arrived the morning of August 26, 2014.

"Mary Atchison did not have to die at the hands of her abuser," Jenkins said in a news release. "Although, this verdict delivers justice for Ms. Atchison's family and sends a strong message that abusers will be held accountable and face consequences for their brutality, there are more people suffering behind closed doors. As a community, we need to do everything we can to offer help and ways out before any more tragedies happen."

Assistant District Attorney Justine Cephus, who tried the case, said she hoped the verdict has brought some closure for Atchison's loved ones.

"Ms. Atchison suffered years of abuse prior to her murder," Cephus said in a news release. "While the verdict cannot bring her back, it does hold the defendant accountable. After 8 long years, I hope this verdict brings Ms. Atchison's family some closure."

Sentencing will be determined at a future court date, which has not been set.

If you or a loved one is in need of support please seek help. In an emergency call 9-1-1.

Below are some resources for people experiencing domestic violence.