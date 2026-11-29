Multiple people injured in Highway 101 crash in San Francisco
Multiple people were injured after a crash Sunday morning on Highway 101 in San Francisco, the fire department said.
Around 9:20 a.m., five vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound Highway 101 just before the Cesar Chavez/Potrero exit. Two of the vehicles rolled over as a result of the crash.
The fire department said there were seven people injured and that six of them were taken to local hospitals, while one person refused medical care.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.