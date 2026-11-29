Multiple people were injured after a crash Sunday morning on Highway 101 in San Francisco, the fire department said.

Around 9:20 a.m., five vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound Highway 101 just before the Cesar Chavez/Potrero exit. Two of the vehicles rolled over as a result of the crash.

The fire department said there were seven people injured and that six of them were taken to local hospitals, while one person refused medical care.

5 vehicle accident on 101 SB at “Hospital Curve” between 9th St and Mission St off ramps. 7 patients total, 6 have been treated and transported in stable condition to local hospitals. 1 has refused medical services. This is an active scene please be patient and be safe when… pic.twitter.com/NjqmbJMWXJ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 29, 2026

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.