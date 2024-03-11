Multiple Oakland Taco Bell locations close dining rooms due to safety issues

Another Oakland fast-food business is making changes to how they operate because of safety concerns.

Several locations of fast-food chain Taco Bell including restaurants on 35th Ave. and Hegenberger Rd. in Oakland have closed their indoor dining rooms. The drive-thru windows at the restaurants will remain open for customers to order food.

Taco Bell dining room closed sign KPIX

KPIX went to the location on 35th Avenue Sunday evening and found signs confirming that the dining room at the location is currently closed.

The fast-food chain's public relations team sent KPIX the following statement regarding dining room closures:

"Providing a safe environment for team members and customers is the priority at Taco Bell restaurants. The franchise owner and operator has informed us that they are consistently evaluating and working to ensure a safe environment by implementing procedures, such as closing dining rooms, and hiring security guards, and they have taken extra measures to meet with local law enforcement."

The closures mark the latest major fast-food chain shutting down its indoor dining room in Oakland.

Last year, Raising Cane's near the Oakland Airport closed its dining room. Back in January, In-N-Out announced it would be closing the doors of the chain's only Oakland location because of the rise in crime. That location's last day of operation is on March 24th.

A Starbucks store in the same lot as the In-N-Out shut down late last year, one of three chain businesses in the area of the Oakland Coliseum and Oakland Airport to close, citing repeat car burglaries.

The Denny's restaurant on the same block of Hegenberger Rd. as the Taco Bell location that has closed its dining room was also shuttered in late January over safety and crime concerns.

In response to the crime issues and business closures, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has said the city would be doing more to protect the Hegenberger corridor area.