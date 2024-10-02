Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle crash on southbound Hwy 101 in San Francisco shuts down lanes

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A collision involving multiple vehicles is snarled traffic on U.S. Highway 101 southbound in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, closing lanes for about two hours, the California Highway Patrol said.

As of 4:30 p.m., the multi-vehicle collision involving a box truck was blocking lanes 2 through 5 just south of the Cesar Chavez Street on-ramp, CHP said.

A box truck was overturned on its side. A photo posted by CHP showed officers along with emergency responders at the scene.  

Shortly before 6 p.m. CHP said The three right southbound lanes of US-101 just south of the Cesar Chavez Street on-ramp remained closed as crews worked to remove the overturned box truck. 

Authorities said all southbound lanes reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Drivers are advised to expect some residual delays.

