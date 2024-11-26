Multi-vehicle San Francisco collision on southbound U.S. Hwy 101 snarls traffic

CHP issued a severe traffic alert Tuesday afternoon due to a multiple vehicle injury crash that blocked multiple southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco.

The injury collision was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. just north of Cesar Chavez St. in San Francisco and involved one overturned vehicle. The injuries were characterized as minor to moderate, CHP said.

Initially, the southbound #2-4 lanes were blocked. CHP and emergency personnel are at the scene and tow trucks were en route to assist in clearing the roadway. A short time later, the #2 lane reopened.

Tow trucks are still en route to assist in clearing the roadway. The #3 and 4 s/b lanes of US-101 s/b, N/ of Cesar Chavez St off-ramp remain closed as emergency personnel continue to work on clearing the scene. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/X2XAjMWX7W — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) November 26, 2024

Traffic was already backed up in the southbound direction all the way back to Treasure Island on the Bay Bridge.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes such as southbound I-280 to avoid the area. All lanes reopened at around 2:15 p.m., CHP said.

All lanes of US-101 s/b, just north of Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp are now currently open. — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) November 26, 2024