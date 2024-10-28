MRI confirms Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered left ankle strain

The Golden State Warriors on Monday confirmed that an MRI on injured guard Stephen Curry's left ankle revealed a peroneal strain, but indicated "no structural damage."

The team's official X account posted the update Monday afternoon at around 12:45 p.m. following Curry's injury during Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, underwent an MRI late last night.



The MRI showed no structural damage and confirmed the injury as a left peroneal strain. He will… pic.twitter.com/C5GmGBxM3X — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 28, 2024

Curry left the court and headed to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury, though he had already turned the same ankle late in the third quarter. He had received treatment from the training staff on the bench after the initial incident, but left the game for good the second time he rolled the ankle.

The Clippers beat the Warriors 112-104, spoiling the team's season home opener at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Curry had 18 points, six assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes before leaving the game.

Curry will be sidelined for at least the next two games, according to the Warriors. The team also announced that guard De'Anthony Melton strained his lower back in the loss and also will be reevaluated on Friday.

"He's obviously sprained the ankle many times before, so he doesn't think it's too bad." Kerr said after the game. "But obviously, you know, it's a concern."

Curry had career-threatening ankle problems early in his NBA tenure, but has largely been able to avoid major issues in the latter portion of his Hall of Fame career.