Suspect in shooting of Mountain View police officer appears in court

MOUNTAIN VIEW – A man accused of shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in Mountain View last weekend appeared in court Wednesday.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office, 39-year-old Jeffrey Choy was arraigned on an attempted murder charge. Choy was remanded to custody and is being held without bail.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, prosecutors said the police officer saw the suspect vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign and traffic light near Villa and Hope streets, prompting a traffic stop. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver pointed a semiautomatic handgun and fired two rounds at the officer.

Prosecutors said the officer suffered a gunshot wound to his left forearm, which exited his arm. The other bullet became lodged in the officer's bulletproof vest.

The shooting was captured on the officer's body worn camera.

Bodycam image of the shooting of a Mountain View police officer during a traffic stop on July 16, 2022 Mountain View Police Dept

Following the shooting, the driver fled the scene. After crashing into a parked car on Higdon Street, the driver fled the scene on foot.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, police arrested Choy after a foot pursuit in Fremont around noon on Sunday.

Mountain View Police said Wednesday that the officer, a five-year veteran of the department is continuing to recover.

"It's outrageous. If it wasn't for luck, reflexes, and the officer's vest, this would be a murder," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "We will do everything in our power to make sure this person can never hurt anyone else again."

Rosen said Choy faces life in prison if convicted.