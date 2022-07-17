Update: Suspect who shot Mountain View police officer during traffic stop arrested

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a suspect who shot an officer during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The Mountain View Police Department Twitter account posted shortly before 1 p.m. that the suspect who had fled the scene after shooting and injuring the officer has been arrested.

BREAKING: We got him. With huge thanks to multiple law enforcement agency partners, the man suspected of shooting our officer has been safely apprehended. We will have more info. soon.



Police did not offer any details on the arrest or identify the suspect, but the post did thank "multiple law enforcement agency partners" for assistance in the case.

On Saturday, police announced that shortly after midnight, a patrol officer conducting a traffic stop at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane was shot by a person inside the vehicle.

The officer was shot and wounded in the upper body. The officer did not return fire and the suspect fled.

The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Following the shooting, the suspect crashed his car at Villa Street and Hidden Avenue and fled from the crash scene on foot.

Police said a large-scale perimeter search was being conducted in and around the downtown area and an investigation was underway to identify and apprehend the suspected shooter.

Several neighboring agencies are assisting in the search for the suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the officer, who is not being identified at this time, is expected to make a full recovery.

"I am forever grateful that this was not a tragedy for our MVPD family," said Mountain View police chief Chris Hsiung. "Our officers go out every day, not knowing what they may encounter on patrol. All department resources have been dedicated to this investigation and I have full faith we will apprehend this suspect."