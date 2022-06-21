Mountain View hit-and-run suspect arrested after months-long investigation

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- A coordinated investigation between police in Mountain View and Oakland has led to the arrest of a man suspected of deliberately hitting someone with his car, causing injury.

On March 13, Mountain View police received calls around 1 a.m. about a driver who had just hit a man with his car in the 200 block of Bryant Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man bleeding from his arm and limping. The man said he worked as a security guard a downtown club, the Monte Carlo Restaurant and Bar, and had several interactions with the driver of the car that night inside the club.

The suspect's behavior was "erratic" and the victim instructed the man to leave the club, police said. The man threw a glass bottle at the victim as he was leaving, then got into his car and began to drive away.

Suddenly, the victim alleges, the man put his car in reverse and began to drive toward him, hitting him at least once. The driver also allegedly tried to hit other people along Bryant Street. He then sped off in a silver SUV at a high rate of speed.

Mountain View Police were unable to locate the SUV and driver that morning, but detectives carried out an "extensive" follow-up investigation, they said. Ultimately, police named Oscar Zambrano, 21, of Oakland, as the suspect. A warrant was issued for him for suspicion of felony hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon.

After a month of searching, Oakland Police located Zambrano following a pursuit and he was arrested on June 18. Zambrano was booked into the Alameda County Jail, police said.