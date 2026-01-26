Mountain lion spotted near Lafayette Park in San Francisco

A mountain lion was seen in San Francisco on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. Madrey Hilton

Animal Care and Control San Francisco warned residents on Monday about a mountain lion that was spotted in the city on Sunday night.

The mountain lion was seen near Lafayette Park, and Animal Control said experts believe it is around 1 year old.

"It's likely that the mountain lion got lost while dispersing, is confused, and will soon find its way south and out of San Francisco," Animal Care and Control said.

Residents are advised not to go near the mountain lion, and if they see it, slowly back away — Do not run. And people with children should pick them up and keep their pets on leashes.

If the mountain lion approaches, people should make themselves "big" by waving their arms, yelling and throwing something, and again, do not run.

"The public should remain vigilant, use caution when outdoors, and call Animal Care & Control to report a sighting: (415) 554-9400," animal control said.