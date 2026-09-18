Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco's Outer Sunset District

A mountain lion was spotted in a San Francisco neighborhood Friday morning and animal control personnel were responding.

A city alert notification said the mountain lion was seen near near 44th Avenue and Ulloa Street in the city's Outer Sunset District, about two blocks north of the San Francisco Zoo.

CBS News Bay Area reporter Drew Andre said as of 10:48 a.m., the mountain lion had been hit with a tranquilizer dart and animal control officers were waiting for it to take effect.

People were urged to avoid the area as officials worked to safely remove the animal.

Earlier this month, a mountain lion was seen roaming around in the city's Panhandle neighborhood just east of Golden Gate Park. It's believed that lion left the area and found its way into the city from the Santa Cruz mountains.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.