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Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco's Panhandle, prompting animal control response

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

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A mountain lion was spotted roaming around San Francisco's Panhandle, prompting animal control to respond to the area.

San Francisco emergency officials said the mountain lion was seen near Fell and Baker streets Saturday night. 

A police officer told CBS News Bay Area that the mountain lion was seen in a tree.

Anyone who may see the mountain lion is told to slowly back away and not to run. They're told to keep pets on a leash and pick up their children. 

In early 2026, a mountain lion was seen near Lafayette Park in the city's Pacific Heights neighborhood. 

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