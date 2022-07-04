Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died early Monday in a collision on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. just west of the Lake Park Avenue overcrossing, where a Dodge pickup head east on the freeway approached a motorcycle that had stopped in the second lane from the left without its lights on, according to CHP Officer David Arias.

The Dodge was traveling at freeway speeds and couldn't avoid hitting the motorcycle, Arias said.

The motorcyclist was ejected into lanes of traffic and was hit by an SUV. Information about the motorcyclist, who died at the scene, was not released.

The drivers of the Dodge and the SUV cooperated with the CHP. They were determined to be unimpaired by drugs or alcohol.

All eastbound lanes were closed for about 1.5 hours after the collision, the CHP said.