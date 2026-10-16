19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Santa Clara crash

A teenage motorcyclist died of his injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Santa Clara, police said Friday.

The crash happened at about 6:44 p.m. on Stevens Creek Boulevard at Winchester Boulevard. The Santa Clara Police Department said that a Yamaha motorcycle ridden by a 19-year-old Sunnyvale man struck a Ford vehicle. First responders provided life-saving measures and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Ford was not injured, and police did not say whether speed or impairment was a factor in the crash.

The victim was not immediately identifed by the county medical examiner's office.

Investigators asked any witnesses to contact the Santa Clara Police Department at 408-615-4764.