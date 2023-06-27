Motorcyclist dies of injuries days after North San Jose crash

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist has died of his injuries days after a crash in San Jose, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened on June 15 at about 10:38 p.m. in the area of East Trimble Road and Montague Expressway in North San Jose. Police said a man riding a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed east on Montague Expressway from southbound Trimble Road when he lost control of the motorcycle while entering the driveway of a nearby parking lot.

There were no other vehicles involved. Police did not say whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was stabilized. On Saturday, the man died of his injuries.

The victim's identity was withheld. His was the 22nd fatal collision and the 23rd traffic death of this year.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.