Mother of accidental fentanyl overdose victim works to prevent tragedies for other families with foundation

NAPA (KPIX) - A North Bay family remains committed to raising awareness about fentanyl poisoning more than three years after their son died from an overdose.

A fake pill sold to Michael Leonardi on Snapchat was laced with the lethal drug. His mother Mona Leonardi is spearheading the family's effort to keep others from having to deal with a similar tragedy.

"Usually, I'm in the car by myself. And it's a time where I really take this time for myself and I cry a lot," Mona told KPIX on a Monday afternoon making the drive from Napa to Yountville.

The family plans to build a bench in a park there to always remember her son.

"We thought it would be nice to have a memorial bench where people can kind of sit and reflect and kind of have some quiet time," she said.

One way she keeps his memory alive is by enjoying his favorite dessert, carrot cake. She loves buying it from their favorite bakery in town, which helps them to remember her son by honoring "Carrot Cake and Kindness Day" on his birthday each August.

"Every time I see the cake, it's just his smile. Eating the cake, he loved food," she said while inside Sweetie Pies Bakery. "Yeah, it's very emotional. So I got here very early today, because I knew I'd be emotional."

The area is special to Leonardi as well because her son worked at the hotel next door that is along the riverwalk. It's one more reason why she chooses to spend time here. She says they would always run into each other while he was working and her job required her to come by this part of downtown.

"I just feel connected to him, you know, I feel his presence when I'm here," Leonardi said.

The family created the Michael Leonardi Foundation to try and prevent more deaths by raising awareness about fentanyl poisoning. Michael was passionate about music, so events organized by the nonprofit highlight young musicians as they target the 14 to 23 age group.

"I like to keep myself involved in the work and just keeping that awareness going, talking to the community," Mona said. "Talk to young people, talk to parents, talk to our community, everyone has a hand in making sure our kids are safe."

To learn more about the Michael Leonardi Foundation, interested parties can visit the foundation's website. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has also created a section of its website focused specifically on the dangers of fentanyl.