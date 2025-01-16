Mosswood Meltdown announces additional bands, daily line-ups for festival's 2025 edition

Organizers behind Oakland's acclaimed garage-punk celebration the Mosswood Meltdown on Thursday announced additional bands for this summer's edition including local favorites Shannon and the Clams, Northwestern psych favorites La Luz and more.

The beloved underground festival made its initial line-up announcement back in November, which confirmed that subversive punk/new wave pioneers Devo would be making a return appearance as headliners for the first time since 2018. The initial line-up also included Oakland rapper Kreayshawn ("Gucci Gucci," "Go Hard," "Bumpin Bumpin"), onetime SF resident John Dwyer's garage-psych institution Osees, Belgian punk band The Kids and The Exploding Hearts. The festival put on by Bay Area garage-rock promoters Total Trash Productions will once again be hosted by iconic film director John Waters.

Mosswood Meltdown 2025 initial daily line-up announcement. Mosswood Meltdown

Besides regular Meltdown featured act Shannon and the Clams, the new additions feature a diverse range of bands with Seattle's psych/surf group La Luz, former Mika Miko members Jennifer and Jessica Clavin and their pop project Bleached, kinetic Memphis art-punk outfit Snõõper, '80s Miami bass hip-hop duo L'Trimm and Italian glam-punk juggernaut Giuda.

The announcement also outlined which day the bands would be playing with Devo, Osees, the Exploding Hearts, Bleached and Snõõper appearing on Saturday, July 19, and Shannon and the Clams topping the bill on Sunday, July 20, after performances by Kreayshawn, La Luz, L'Trimm, the Kids and Giuda. More acts will be added to the festival in the coming weeks. The festival is also hosting night shows featuring Osees, the Exploding Hearts and Shannon and the Clams at the festival's headquarters, Thee Stork Club.

While the festival frequently has been held early in July and had previously announced next year's event would fall on July 12-13, the line-up announcement said the festival would now be held on the following weekend of July 19-20. More information and 2-day general admission and VIP passes, single-day passes and tickets to the night shows announced so far are available at the Mosswood Meltdown website.