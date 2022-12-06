Mosswood Meltdown announces initial line-up for festival's 2023 edition

OAKLAND -- Organizers behind the Mosswood Meltdown made their initial 2023 line-up announcement Tuesday with feminist punk icon Kathleen Hanna returning to headline the summer festival with her band Le Tigre, reunited local electropunk band Gravy Train!!! and more.

Mosswood Meltdown initial line-up announcement. Mosswood Meltdown

Offering up two full days of unhinged punk mayhem on the first weekend in July, the festival put on by Bay Area garage-rock promoters Total Trash Productions will once again be hosted by iconic film director John Waters. In addition to aforementioned headliners Le Tigre playing their first Bay Area concert in 15 years, the 2023 edition of the festival will also include exclusive performances by Albuquerque, New Mexico-based indie pop band The Rondelles, local garage-rock treasure Tina Lucchesi and her latest group the Total Babes and a return appearance by New Orleans favorites Quintron & Miss Pussycat. Trash culture guru, famed director and longtime host John Waters will once again serve as the festival's MC.

The electronic-rock group Hanna formed after her groundbreaking punk band Bikini Kill split up in 1997, Le Tigre has only performed sporadically since going on an extended hiatus a decade into their existence. Most recently they served as one of the headliners for this year's This Ain't No Picnic Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasedena. More acts will be announced for the festival being held on July 1-2 in the coming months. Early bird tickets for the festival with special holiday pricing will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m. Tickets and more information is available at the Mosswood Meltdown website.