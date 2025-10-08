Bat tests positive for rabies in Monterey County; pets placed in quarantine

Officials in Monterey County are urging pet owners to ensure their animals are up to date on rabies vaccinations, after a bat in an unincorporated area tested positive for the virus.

In a statement Tuesday, officials said the positive case involves a Mexican free-tailed bat that was found in the Cachagua area on Sep. 29. Hitchcock Road Animal Services investigated the incident and determined there was exposure to pets.

Officials said the pets have been placed under quarantine. Meanwhile, the County of Monterey Health Department has not identified any potential human exposure to rabies.

Spread through animal bites, rabies affects the central nervous system of humans and other mammals. According to the World Health Organization, the disease is 100% fatal once symptoms appear.

County health officials said there is a continuous presence of rabies in local wildlife, both in cities and in rural areas. Skunks and bats are the most common species in the area to test positive.

Pet owners are urged to keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all dogs and cats. Owners of domestic livestock are also urged to discuss vaccinations with their animals' veterinarian.

Other prevention tips include avoiding leaving pets unattended, particularly at dawn and dusk. Pet owners are also urged to avoid leaving pet food and water outside their homes, as it encourages wildlife activity.

Officials also urge people to avoid approaching animals acting abnormally or ill and to contact animal control in the event of a potential rabies exposure.