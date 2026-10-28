Suspect sought in attempted murder along Pajaro River in Monterey County

Authorities in Monterey County are searching for a man suspected of attacking and attempting to drown another man in the Pajaro River on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the alleged assault took place around 5:30 p.m. along the river levee near Gonda Street in Pajaro. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim was assaulted by the suspect in the riverbed.

Deputies said the suspect used a metal pipe to strike the victim multiple times in the head and face and shot the victim with a BB gun. The suspect also attempted to drown the victim in the river.

First responders took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office described the victim as a man between 30 and 35 years of age, standing 5'3" to 5'4", weighing about 130 pounds, with short, dark hair possibly in a crew cut. He was reportedly wearing a green shirt and jeans and was soaking wet when he left the scene.

Deputies said anyone who may have seen the suspect is urged not to approach and to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff's Office at 831-755-5111.