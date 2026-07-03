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Father gets prison for Monterey County DUI crash that paralyzed son

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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A father from Central California who was convicted in a DUI crash that paralyzed his son has been sentenced to state prison, prosecutors said.

According to Monterey County District Attorney Jennine Pacioni's office, a judge on Monday sentenced 25-year-old Daniel Santos of Fresno to nine years. Santos pled guilty to felony child abuse and felony driving under the influence, with paralysis injury enhancements in connection with a Feb. 22 crash.

Shortly before 5 p.m. California Highway patrol officers responded to a solo vehicle crash on Highway 156. Officers found an SUV that crashed into a tree off the highway, with two adults and two children inside.

Prosecutors said when officers contacted Santos, they "immediately" smelled alcohol on his breath and person.

Santos admitted to authorities that he was drinking tequila before driving. A chemical breath test revealed his blood alcohol level was 0.09%, above the legal limit.

According to the DA's office, Santos' 6-year-old son suffered paralysis of his legs among other serious internal injuries. His 8-month-old daughter was not seriously injured.

Santos was previously convicted in 2020 of reckless driving involving alcohol.

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