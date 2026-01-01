Watch CBS News
Crime

Arrest made in Christmas drive-by shooting near Salinas

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Authorities in Monterey County have arrested a man following a drive-by shooting that took place in a neighborhood near Salinas on Christmas night.

According to deputies, the shooting took place on the 400 block of Cranford Road in the community of Boronda around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 25. A home that was occupied at the time was struck, along with several vehicles.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Following an investigation, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday that they arrested 24-year-old Leandro Rocha in connection with the shooting. Additional details about the investigation were not immediately available.

"I want to thank our detectives for their continued dedication to this investigation," Sheriff Tina Nieto said in a statement. "Even during the holidays, they remained focused on this and other cases to help keep our community safe, and their efforts were instrumental in making this arrest."

Rocha was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle and participation in a criminal street gang.

Deputies said Rocha may face additional charges and the investigation is ongong.

