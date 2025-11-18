Monterey County man found guilty of molesting 2 sisters, faces up to 275 years in prison

A Monterey County man is facing a sentence of up to 275 years in prison after being found guilty of molesting two sisters, prosecutors announced Monday.

District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni's office said a jury found 60-year-old Mariano Botello guilty of eight counts of a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, two counts of forcible act of a child under 14 and one count of sodomy with a child 10 years or under. Botello, a resident of Marina, was convicted following a trial in which both girls testified.

Prosecutors said the younger sister testified that Botello began to assault her when she was six or seven years old and continued to abuse her until she was 12. The girl told no one about the abuse until she confided in her older sister when she was 15 years old.

The older sister said Botello assaulted her when she was between the ages of 12 and 14, according to prosecutors. She then urged her younger sister to report the assaults to police.

"Both victims testified at the defendant's trial and bravely faced their abuser, who had been a household member for many years," the DA's office said in a statement.

During testimony, the older sister described her own abuse by the defendant, but also expressed guilt for not speaking up sooner, prosecutors said.

According to the DA's office, Botello faces a maximum sentence of 275 years to life in prison. He is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Botello is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16.