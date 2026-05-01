Monterey County man accused of strangling woman, human trafficking

A Monterey County man is accused of multiple felonies, including attempted murder, human trafficking and weapons offenses, after he allegedly strangled a woman, authorities said.

In a statement Friday, the sheriff's office said the arrest stemmed from an incident on the night of April 23 near a shopping center on Merritt Street in Castroville. Around 11:45 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a man strangling a woman.

An on-duty sergeant responded to the area and found the woman, along with a vehicle associated with the suspect. The suspect had left the scene before authorities arrived.

According to deputies, the victim reported that she was sexually trafficked by the suspect. Following an investigation by the sheriff's office Violent Crimes Unit, detectives identified the suspect as 31-year-old Eric Adam Melendez of Castroville.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives located Melendez as he was driving a silver Honda CR-V in Salinas. Detectives pulled over the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

As Melendez was being arrested, detectives said they found a "large quantity" of methamphetamine, along with heroin and fentanyl. Additional items that detectives said were found include cash, scales and evidence of narcotics sales.

Follow-up search warrants were also served in multiple locations in the county. Detectives said they located "evidence believed to be associated with the sexual trafficking of human beings," including condoms, lingerie and perfumes, along with additional narcotics and a firearm.

The sheriff's office said they also found evidence of Melendez threatening the woman's life with a knife and attempting to dissuade her from cooperating with authorities.

Melendez was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder, human trafficking, corporal injury on a cohabitant or spouse, pimping, pandering, attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, false imprisonment with a firearm and criminal threats. He is also accused of dissuading a victim and destroying a communication device.

Detectives were able to obtain a $1 million bail enhancement and secured an emergency protective order for the victim.

On Friday, detectives said there is a "strong possibility" that there may be additional victims of Melendez.

"The Monterey County Sheriff's Office remains committed to investigating crimes involving violence, exploitation, and human trafficking while working to protect victims and hold offenders accountable," the sheriff's office added.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Janelli Arroyo at 831-755-7261 or Detective Sgt. Nicholas Kennedy at 831-755-3773.