Monterey County deputies investigate after 2 skulls found in recent weeks

Authorities in Monterey County have launched investigations following the recent discoveries of two skulls and other human remains.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, deputies were called to a rural area of Cachagua Road in Carmel Valley. People walking in the area told the sheriff's office that they found what appeared to be a human skull and other remains.

Deputies confirmed the discovery of human remains and secured the scene. The Coroner Division of the sheriff's office processed the scene for several days and found additional human remains.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that a forensic examination will be conducted to help identify the remains, which will include DNA analysis and comparing missing and unidentified persons' records.

The recent discovery came exactly one month after a skull was found on Viejo Road. Deputies said a land surveyor located the skull on Dec. 29 and the coroner found additional remains.

The sheriff's office said identification of the remains found in December are still pending DNA analysis. Deputies did not say if the cases were connected.