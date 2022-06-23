Santa Clara Co. health officials investigate 1st probable case of monkeypox

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County health officials announced Thursday they are investigating the county's first probable case of monkeypox, as a growing number of cases have been reported in other parts of Bay Area and California.

"Today we are announcing the first probable case of monkeypox infection in a Santa Clara County resident who likely became infected during international travel," Dr. Monika Roy, the county's Communicable Disease Controller and Assistant Health Officer, said in a statement

Officials said the person preliminarily tested positive after seeking medical care. The patient is currently in isolation.

Additional details about the person will not be released, citing medical privacy.

The Santa Clara County health department said they are following up with people who may have been in close contact with the patient.

As of Wednesday, more than 2,500 cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in 42 countries, including the United States, where more than 140 cases have been confirmed. Of those, roughly one in four are in California, with some cases in Alameda and San Francisco counties.