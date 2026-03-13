Bay Area 5th grader competing in MLB Players STEM League championship in Miami

A fifth grader from San Francisco is representing the Bay Area on a global stage on Friday.

Amy Colindres is competing in the annual 2026 MLB Players STEM League Global Championship in Miami, which is taking place at the same time as the World Baseball Classic.

At Junipero Serra Elementary, Colindres trained every Tuesday after school, playing in the MLB Players STEM League. The baseball-inspired game combines Colindres' two favorite things: math and the San Francisco Giants. The game teaches fourth to eighth graders math skills, using real MLB player statistics.

Colindres is an All-Star student, competing against students from around the nation and the world. The program initially launched in 2021, and this year features the largest number of countries represented in the competition to date, with students from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Brazil, Japan, and South Korea.

"I feel, like, surprised, and I thought it was a dream, because I was, like, I hope I win, but I wasn't that sure," said Colindres.

Dorene Fontanilla, her after-school program leader with Bay Area Community Resources, was certainly sure about Amy, who wasn't originally in her after-school program but really wanted to be a part of it. She became a standout student with her positive attitude, passion to learn, and dedication to teamwork, and Fontanilla quickly saw how Amy and her bright smile were an inspiring addition.

"I was telling my students that whoever shows good sportsmanship, teamwork, and overall enjoys the game, I will choose them in the championship in Miami," said Fontanilla. "So she heard me, and she said, 'I wanna do that, and I'm gonna ask.' The next day, she comes to me and says, 'I can do it. When can I play?' I'm very proud of her. I love her excitement. I love her determination."

"And then when I got picked, I was, like, I'm very happy that I could cry!" said Colindres.

Colindres says the program makes her feel smart and brave to try new things. Now what once felt like a dream is taking her all the way to the championship in Miami.

The nonprofit Learn Fresh created the MLB Players STEM League in partnership with the MLB Players Trust. Students receive an all-expenses-paid trip to participate in the tournament, and they also get to watch the World Baseball Classic in Miami.

The winner will be crowned on Saturday.