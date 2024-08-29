S.F. Mission District watch party gives Harris-Walz CNN interview mixed reviews

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bay Area voters are already quite familiar with Vice President Kamala Harris and, on Thursday night, a group of them gathered at Manny's in the Mission, eager to listen not only to her agenda for the next four years but also to see if she comes across as a credible leader.

In a sit-down interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Democratic Party presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz answered questions ranging from the economy to border security. Their performance got some mixed reviews.

"I think Harris did a great job," said voter Ron Fortgang. "I think she was intelligent, highly informed and she had command of the process. This was her first moment to do this and I think she really stepped forward in a presidential way

"I perceived it was a new environment for both of them to be on national TV under the spotlight," said Ian Foraker. "I perceive they got looser and easier as they went on."

Most agreed that both Harris and Walz seemed to stick tightly to a script and that their main goal was to send a simple message to voters.

"I think she framed this as a choice," Fortgang said. "You know: 'Do we want her opponent who is dragging us down and denigrating people or do we really want someone that's pushing forward and lifting people up.'"

Those in the room already knew who they were voting for. That said, Ian Foraker was more interested in performance than policy.

"I didn't look to this as an opportunity to learn something," he said. "I just wanted to see how they reacted in that high pressure kind of environment and I think they did fine. I think that can improve."

With just a little over two months to go until Election Day, they will have a lot of work to do to truly sway undecided voters but Kamala Harris with her Bay Area roots has many supporters here, hoping to see her in the Oval Office.

"I think what she and, particularly, her running mate Walz are about is way beyond the San Francisco Bay Area of California," Fortgang said. "I think they're fighting for the heart and soul of our country."