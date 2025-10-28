Mishka Dog Boutique in San Francisco taking canine care to luxurious levels

In a city known for its love of dogs, one business is taking canine care to a luxurious, and health-conscious, new level.

Nestled among the high-end shops and scenic views of Union Street, Mishka Dog Boutique has become a standout destination for Bay Area pet owners seeking artisanal, all-natural treats for their furry companions.

Founder Olia Rosenblatt emigrated from Russia to San Francisco and brought her passion for dogs with her. Her love for cooking, combined with her compassion for animals, has shaped Mishka into a thriving and expanding brand.

"My heart belongs to cooking. I really love it. And I love dogs obviously," Rosenblatt said. "So once I just realized that, okay, I want this beautiful bright glaze, how can I make healthy, beautiful products, but still have them be vibrant and vivid as vegetables are."

Mishka is best known for its handcrafted dog cakes, made from organic ingredients and designed with eye-catching, pet-safe decorations. But for Rosenblatt, the mission goes beyond aesthetics. It's all about true quality.

"We know luxury watches, luxury cars, but what is a true luxury product for dogs in the world?" she said. "Well, I'm probably too ambitious or maybe a little bit crazy at some point, but I really believe that's Mishka right now."

Rosenblatt's journey began humbly. After moving to the United States from Russia, she started baking in her small kitchen, building the business from the ground up, despite not yet being fluent in English.

"Many of my first customers remember how I barely spoke English with them," she recalled. "I spoke English with them through the Google translator," she laughed.

But what Rosenblatt spoke fluently was the universal language of care and quality for animals, and the Bay Area dog-loving community took notice. With loyal support from her early customers, she grew Mishka from a single storefront on Union Street to include locations inside the iconic Ferry Building, the Ritz-Carlton, and additional pop-ups throughout the region.

The boutique's colorful displays of pup-friendly pastries and elegant cakes may draw customers in, but it's the sense of community that keeps them coming back.

"I'm going to cry. She treats my dogs like they are her children. And my dog will be 16," said one emotional customer.

That deep bond with pets and their people is what fuels Rosenblatt every day.

"No matter how bad of a mood, no matter the weather, if I see a dog, it makes me smile," she said.

And with every handcrafted cake and joyful tail wag, it seems the dogs, and their owners, are smiling right back.

