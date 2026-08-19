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Golden State Valkyries

Minnesota Lynx take on Golden State Valkyries in battle of 1st vs. 2nd place. Here's how to watch.

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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The Golden State Valkyries, fresh off clinching their second playoff slot in just their second season, will test their playoff mettle in a matchup against the first-place Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.

The Western Conference powerhouses are both on winning streaks entering the game at Chase Center in San Francisco Wednesday evening. The Lynx (29-7) have won the last four in a row while the second-place Valkyries (25-9) are on a six-game heater. 

Not only has Minnesota has beaten Golden State in both previous matchups this season, the Lynx have yet to lose to the second-year club, beating the Valkyries eight times including a two-game playoff sweep last season.

The teams will also meet Monday in Minnesota, giving Golden State two opportunities to cut its three-game deficit behind the top-seeded Lynx.

WNBA: JUN 19 Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries
Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams (1) drives to the basket during a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries on June 19, 2026 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. Trinity Machan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How to watch the Minnesota Lynx @ Golden State Valkyries

What: Minnesota Lynx @ Golden State Valkyries

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Time: Pregame show 6:30 p.m., tip-off 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

On TV: KPIX+ in the Bay Area, KMAX 31 in Sacramento

Online: At CBS Sports cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App in the Bay Area, ESPN 1320 AM in Sacramento area

In:

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