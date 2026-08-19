Minnesota Lynx take on Golden State Valkyries in battle of 1st vs. 2nd place. Here's how to watch.
The Golden State Valkyries, fresh off clinching their second playoff slot in just their second season, will test their playoff mettle in a matchup against the first-place Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.
The Western Conference powerhouses are both on winning streaks entering the game at Chase Center in San Francisco Wednesday evening. The Lynx (29-7) have won the last four in a row while the second-place Valkyries (25-9) are on a six-game heater.
Not only has Minnesota has beaten Golden State in both previous matchups this season, the Lynx have yet to lose to the second-year club, beating the Valkyries eight times including a two-game playoff sweep last season.
The teams will also meet Monday in Minnesota, giving Golden State two opportunities to cut its three-game deficit behind the top-seeded Lynx.
How to watch the Minnesota Lynx @ Golden State Valkyries
What: Minnesota Lynx @ Golden State Valkyries
Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Time: Pregame show 6:30 p.m., tip-off 7 p.m. PDT
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco
On TV: KPIX+ in the Bay Area, KMAX 31 in Sacramento
Online: At CBS Sports cbssports.com/watch/wnba/
On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App in the Bay Area, ESPN 1320 AM in Sacramento area