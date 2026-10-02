Milpitas police make arrests, seize weapons following robbery, assault of juvenile

Police in Milpitas announced arrests and seized weapons in connection with the robbery and assault of a juvenile earlier this year.

According to officers, the victim was attacked and robbed of his belongings in August on the 1300 block of East Calaveras Boulevard, near Park Victoria Drive. Police said "multiple suspects" were involved.

Following the incident, a 15-year-old from Milpitas was arrested.

In an update Friday, police said they identified three additional suspects. Detectives also uncovered additional evidence of the suspects possessing multiple firearms.

Arrest and search warrants were obtained for the suspects, identified as an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old from Milpitas and a 15-year-old from San Jose. Officers with the department's SWAT team and Criminal Investigation Bureau served the warrants during an operation on Tuesday.

Items, including firearms, that police said were seized in connection with the assault of a juvenile in Milpitas in August 2026. Milpitas Police Department

According to police, firearms were recovered from each of the three homes. The suspects were arrested and booked on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and battery, along with multiple alleged weapons violations.

Police did not release the suspects' names.