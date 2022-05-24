Milpitas gun buyback collects more than 400 guns

MILPITAS (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Clara County officials bought more than 400 guns during a buyback event Sunday in Milpitas.

County officials offered up to $100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns and up to $200 for ghost guns and assault weapons. They also offered free gun locks at the event, held at the Milpitas Community Center.

Some of the more than 400 guns purchased by Santa Clara County officials Sunday, May 22, 2022, in a gun buyback program Santa Clara County via Bay City News

The event was a collaborative effort by Supervisor Otto Lee, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Milpitas Police Department and city of Milpitas, and included law enforcement support from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, and the police departments of San Jose, Sunnyvale, Palo Alto and Los Gatos.