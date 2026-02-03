Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

90-year-old pedestrian in Millbrae dies after getting hit by vehicle

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

An elderly pedestrian died of her injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Millbrae on Monday, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a press statement that the collision happened on Richmond Drive just west of Central Park shortly before 3 p.m.

Deputies who responded to a 911 call arrived to find a 90-year-old woman with serious injuries from the crash, the Sheriff's Office said. Medics arrived at the scene and took the woman to a hospital, and later that evening, the office was notified that she had died at the hospital.

The driver of the involved vehicle, an adult male, stayed at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with the investigation. The office said that the preliminary information did not indicate any signs that the driver was impaired.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with additional information were encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4911.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue