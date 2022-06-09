Migrating whales putting on show in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- There are so many unique things about the San Francisco Bay, but there's one experience that seems to be moving closer – whale watching.

The San Francisco Whale Tours gathers people near and far to see whales sprouting and slapping their tails, but recently people have spotted the migrating marine behemoths from The Embarcadero or on the ferry to Sausalito.

Jennifer Carson and Peter Reed drove to San Francisco from Reno to board a 65-food catamaran named the 'Kitty Kat.'.

"It was thrilling, so exciting. I just loved it.," said Carson. "I'd love to do it more often. I think, it's just a great break from the norm."

Usually the vessel would have to sail way offshore to see whales, but naturalist Michael Pierson says recent migration patterns have changed and now the boat stays pretty much in the Bay.

"The whales that we're seeing coming into the Bay are coming out of desperation," said Pierson. "They're very skinny, they're not in good body condition. They're desperately looking for something to recharge they're batteries."

Pierson says we could see whales more often because they're stopping in the Bay as they journey from their breeding grounds in Mexico to their feeding grounds in Alaska.

While it's great for tours Pierson says it can be dangerous. He says it's like the whales are having dinner on the freeway because the Bay is the second busiest port on the West Coast and vessel traffic can be hazardous.

"Driving the boat and taking people out is the most rewarding thing that I've ever done," said Kitty Kat captain Joseph Nazar.

From the wheelhouse he steers the boat, but also looks for whales too. Everyone on board are the eyes, the ears or nose trying to spot or smell the huge animals. We spotted three gray whales.

"I think Michael the naturalist and all the information he provided us throughout the tour was extremely helpful. he described all the difference specifies that they saw," said Reed.

On each tour, the crew tells KPIX they're also collecting data for the Marin Mammal Center.